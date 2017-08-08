White Sox activate Avisaíl García, place Matt Davidson on DL

The White Sox can’t seem to catch a break.

The team activated outfielder Avisaíl García Tuesday and placed third baseman Matt Davidson on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 4, with a right wrist contusion.

García was placed on the disabled list on July 27 with a strained ligament in his right thumb. He is hitting .303 with 13 home runs, 54 RBI and 46 runs scored in 88 games this season and was named to his first career All-Star Game this year.

Davidson, a rookie, hurt his wrist on Aug. 1 against Toronto when he was hit by a pitch by Marcus Stroman. He is batting .238 with 22 home runs, 51 RBI, 37 runs scored in 88 games this season. His 22 homers lead the White Sox and rank third among rookies.