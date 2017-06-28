White Sox activate Carlos Rodon before start vs. Yankees

The White Sox returned left-hander Carlos Rodon from his injury rehab assisgnment at Class AAA Charlotte and reinstated him from the 60-day disabled list Wednesday. Rodon, who has been with the club on its current home stand since Monday, is scheduled to make his season debut against the Yankees tonight.

To make room for Rodon on the 40-man roster, the Sox transferred right-hander Zach Putnam to the 60-day disabled list. Putnam had season-ending Tommy John surgery last week.

An opening for Rodon on the 25-man roster was made when right-hander Juan Minaya was optioned to Charlotte after the Sox’ 4-3 win against the Yankees Tuesday night.

After appearing in only one Cactus League game during spring training, Rodon went on the 10-day disabled list April 2 with left biceps bursitis and was transferred to the 60-day May 4. He made one rehab start with Class A Winston-Salem and three with Charlotte from June 6-23.

Carlos Rodon. (Getty Images)

Rodon was projected as the Sox’ No. 2 starter behind Jose Quintana after he went 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA and 168 strikeouts over 28 starts last season. He struck out 10-plus batters in each of his last two starts.