White Sox add Alen Hanson to 25-man roster

CLEVELAND — The White Sox activated infielder Alen Hanson to the 25-man roster Saturday after claiming him off waivers from the Pirates the day before.



Rookie outfielder Adam Engel was optioned to Class AAA Charlotte after Friday’s 7-3 loss to the Indians.

A top-100 prospect before the 2013, ’14 and ’15 seasons, the switch-hitting Hanson, 24, spent the season with the Pirates before being designated for assignment June 2. He batted .193 with two triples and eight runs scored in 37 games while making nine starts at second base and playing in two games at shortstop, two in right field and one at third base.

In seven-minor league seasons, Hanson has a .281 average wtih 53 homers, 316 RBI and 205 stolen bases in 719 games. He hit 10-plus triples each season from 2012 to ’15.

Alen Hansen scores a run against the Cubs in April (AP)

“He’s an infielder, he has played some outfield, switch hitter,” Sox manager Rick Renteria said Friday. “Runs well. Has had some success in the minor leagues, has obviously been in the big leagues a little bit last year and this year.”

The Sox, who have lost six of seven games on their current road trip, meet the Indians at Progressive Field Saturday (6:15 CST).