White Sox, Anderson agree on six-year extension

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tim Anderson hasn’t even completed a full season yet, and he’s already a $25 million man.

The White Sox and their 23-year-old shortstop have agreed on a six-year contract extension, a source confirmed. According to Ken Rosenthal, the deal is for $25 million.

Anderson could not have become a free agent until after the 2022 season and wouldn’t be eligible for arbitration until at least 2020. The deal gives Anderson, who is engaged and has a young daughter, guaranteed financial security while giving the Sox some control over two would-be free agent seasons.

Anderson batted .283 with nine homers, 10 stolen bases, 30 RBI and a .738 OPS in 99 games in 2016.

Tim Anderson connects in a Cactus League game against the Cubs Friday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Sox have not announced the deal.

The Sox signed Chris Sale and Jose Quintana and outfielder Adam Eaton to multiyear extensions before they became eligible for free agency. Sale signed a five-year, $32.5 million extension with two option seasons during spring training in 2013. He was three years into his career.

The next spring, the Sox signed Quintana to a five-year, $21 million extension with two option seasons. He had two years under his belt.

Eaton signed five-year, $23.5 million extension with two option seasons during spring training in 2015.

The affordable extensions heightened Sale’s and Eaton’s trade value in December, and it’s doing the same for Quintana, who might be dealt as the Sox rebuild for the future.