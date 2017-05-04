White Sox, Tim Anderson ready to get something right

It’s early, but very little has gone well for the White Sox in this first week of the season, much of it out of their control. Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field was rained out after the opening ceremonies Monday, and then a small crowd watched Jose Quintana got tagged for three homers in a 6-3 Tigers triumph in the delayed opener Tuesday.

On Wednesday, they were rained out for the second time in three days. The game will be made up May 26 as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m.

Shortstop Tim Anderson, still basking in the glow of having signed a $25 million contract extension and already enjoying it – he bought his mom a new car last week and it was hard to tell who was more thrilled, mother or son – was brought back to earth, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Tigers’ Justin Verlander and Bruce Rondon.

Anderson also couldn’t glove a backhand attempt in the hole on Justin Upton’s hard-hit ball that started the Tigers’ five-run second inning. It was a difficult play that could have resulted in a hit even if Anderson had fielded it cleanly, but it’s one Anderson has made before.

Tim Anderson tries unsuccessfully to backhand a ball in the hole in the second inning against the Tigers before the opening day game at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Anderson was eager to get back to the park Wednesday to put the opener behind him – he left four runners on base and was standing in the on-deck circle as the potential tying run when Tyler Saladino made the final out – but had to wait another day, and probably for a colder, windy one at that with Thursday morning temperatures expected in the 30s.

“A guy like [Verlander], he’s going to be dominant, he’s been dominant for many years,’’ Anderson said Tuesday. “We gotta keep fighting and keep going.’’

And learning. A good fastball hitter, Anderson struck out on elevated fastballs each time. He wasn’t the first to be victimized in that manner by Verlander.

“I couldn’t quite find my zone today,’’ he said.

The Sox view Anderson as a building block at a premium position, and his progress is a key part of their rebuild. He is an aggressive, free swinger and some would like to see him raise his on-base percentage with more walks. Manager Rick Renteria isn’t going to push that because he believes it will evolve naturally.

“Everybody talks about walks,’’ Renteria said. “This guy swings the bat and puts the bat on the bat pretty well and he ends up getting pretty good results. For the most part, experience and time will help him continue to cultivate recognizing pitches. He’s young.’’

As he works at that at age 23 in the majors, “everybody has to understand [pitchers will] adapt to him,’’ Renteria said, “and he’s going to have to continue to work through that process to give himself a chance to have good at-bats and swing at strikes.’’

That process resumes Thursday.

“The best thing about it is I get to come back out tomorrow and compete again,’’ Anderson said.

NOTES: Tickets for Wednesday’s postponed game are now a gift certificate, the Sox announced, and fans should exchange those game tickets and parking coupons for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future regular-season home game. All exchanges must be done at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office or by mail. Tickets for Wednesday can’t be used for entry May 26, a Friday. Fans with tickets for the 7:10 p.m. game on May 26 may attend both games of the doubleheader.

*The Tigers will skip right-hander Jordan Zimmermann and start lefty Matthew Boyd against James Shields Thursday (1:10, Ch. 9, 890-AM).