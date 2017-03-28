White Sox announce Peter Bourjos trade to Rays, make 2 cuts

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox traded outfielder Peter Bourjos to the Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the club announced Tuesday.

The Sox also reassigned left-handers Cory Luebke and Matt Purke to minor-league camp, leaving 34 players in major-league camp with one day remaining in Arizona.

The Bourjos deal opens the door for Jacob May in center field. May, 26, has had a good spring, hitting to a .339/.361/.525 slash line with two walks and four stolen bases in five attempts. He has also displayed good defense, most recently with a diving catch in left-center field in the Sox’ 5-2 win over the Dodgers Monday.

Bourjos, 29, was signed as a non-roster invitee on Jan. 30 to provide depth in the outfield. The Sox had hoped to give prospect Charlie Tilson the nod in center coming out of camp but Tilson (right foot stress reaction) has been injured. That injury made Bourjos a top candidate to play center, and he hit .313 with four doubles, three triples and three RBI over 19 Cactus League games this spring.

Chicago White Sox's Jacob May connects for a triple during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Bourjos would have earned $1.2 million.

May’s strong spring likely gave the Sox a comfort level with letting Bourjos go. Utility man Leury Garcia can also play center field.

Of the Sox’ 34 players remaining in major-league camp, 15 are pitchers. They also have three catchers, 11 infielders and five outfielders.

May, a leadoff or No. 9 type switch-hitter who can play all three outfield positions, played the entire 2016 season at AAA Charlotte but was limited to 83 games because of abdominal injuries. He batted .266 with a homer, 19 doubles and two triples.

A third-round Sox draft pick in 2013, May is the son of former major leaguer Lee May Jr. and the grandson of Lee May, who hit 354 major league homers. His uncle Carlos played 10 seasons for the Sox.

Going to both sides of the infield, May has bunted his way on base this spring, doing whatever it takes.

“That’s a part of my game I’m going to need throughout the season regardless of where I’m at,” May said.

“He’s an excellent defender and he can swing from both sides of the plate,” manager Rick Renteria said.

“He can do a lot of things. We can move him around from center to left to right, and he has shown the ability to get on base. He’s hitting the ball pretty well to center field.”

May hasn’t been able to stay healthy for long stretches. A bruised right pinky cut his 2014 season short at Class A Winston-Salem and the 2015 season at Birmingham was interrupted when he suffered a concussion after colliding with Tim Anderson.

“It’s been a good [camp],” May said recently. “Every year is a learning experience, trying to get better every day and that’s where I am this year. Get better every day and let the cards fall where they fall.”