White Sox announce six-year deal with Tim Anderson

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tim Anderson hasn’t even completed a full season in the major leagues yet, and he’s already a $25 million man.

The White Sox on Tuesday morning announced a six-year contract extension with their young shortstop, a deal that could reach $51.5 million including two club options in 2023 and 2024.

Anderson will receive $850,000 in 2017, $1 million in 2018, $1.4 million in 2019, $4 million in 2020, $7.25 million in 2021 and $9.5 million in 2022. The Sox hold club options for 2023 at $12.5 million and 2024 at $14 million. If either option is declined, he will receive a $1 million buyout.

Anderson, 23, was not eligible to become a free agent until after the 2022 season and wouldn’t be eligible for arbitration until at least 2020. The deal gives Anderson, who is engaged and has a young daughter, guaranteed financial security while giving the Sox control over two would-be free agent seasons, through 2024.

Tim Anderson has played in 99 major league games. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

The deal is the richest for a player with less than a year of service time since the Rays signed right-hander Chris Archer, then 25, for $20 million over six years in 2014. Archer’s deal will be worth a total of $43.75 million if the Rays pick up team options for 2020 and 2021.

Anderson batted .283 with nine homers, 10 stolen bases, 30 RBI and a .738 OPS in 99 games in 2016. A first-round draft choice (17th overall) in 2013, the Sox love his makeup and were thrilled with his steady, productive performance at a premium position after they called him up June 10. They view him as a centerpiece of their ongoing rebuilding plan.

The extension adds to the long line of team-friendly deals negotiated by Hahn and assistant GM Jeremy Haber. The Sox signed Chris Sale and Jose Quintana and outfielder Adam Eaton to multiyear extensions before they became eligible for free agency. Sale signed a five-year, $32.5 million extension with two option seasons during spring training in 2013. He was three years into his career.

The next spring, the Sox signed Quintana to a five-year, $21 million extension with two option seasons. He had two years under his belt.

When Eaton signed five-year, $23.5 million extension with two option seasons during spring training in 2015, the Sox picked up seven years of control, including two in club options. On a smaller scale, right-hander Nate Jones, coming off Tommy John surgery, signed for three years and $8 million after the 2015 season.



The affordable extensions heightened Sale’s and Eaton’s trade value in December, and it’s doing the same for Quintana, who could be dealt as the Sox rebuild for the future.