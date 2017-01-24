White Sox announce spring broadcast schedule

The White Sox, along with CSN, WGN-TV and WLS-AM 890 announced their spring broadcast schedule Tuesday, a slate that includes 10 televised Cactus League games and 12 additional webcasts. WLS-AM will air 15 games on radio.

The first TV Game is on Channel 9 on March 12 when the Sox host the Rangers at Camelback Ranch. CSN’s first game is March 17 against the Cubs.

Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will work all 10 TV games. Benetti enters his second season with the Sox and will once again work home games during the regular season with Ken Harrelson handling most of the Sox road schedule, while Stone enters his 10th year with the Sox.

Ed Farmer and Darrin Jackson return on radio, Farmer for his 26th season and Jackson for his 18th as a Sox broadcaster.

Steve Stone (left) and Jason Benetti.

2017-spring-broadcast-schedule_list-1