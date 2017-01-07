White Sox’ Avisail Garcia hoping for good news on two fronts Sunday

White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia is hoping for two pleasant surprises Sunday: A return to the lineup and a spot on the American League All-Star team.

Garcia has been day-to-day since sliding awkwardly into first base against the Yankees on Thursday. He and manager Rick Renteria confirmed that he will be back in the lineup either Sunday or Monday.

Garcia said he’s not going to rush it.

“Because it’s the knee,” he said. “Since it’s the knee, we’ll wait and see what happens. Maybe I’ll hit tomorrow to see how it feels and it’s ready for Monday. I don’t know.”

Avisail Garcia will be back in the White Sox' lineup either Sunday or Monday. |

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

Either way, Garcia will find out his All-Star fate during the All-Star Selection Show at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Garcia seeks his first All-Star selection amid a breakout year in his sixth MLB season. He’s hitting .318 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI.

In the last voting update released by MLB last week, Garcia was in fifth place among AL outfielders and was more than 300,000 votes shy of George Springer in third.

Garcia described the anticipation as both exciting and painful.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “It hasn’t happened yet.”

Holland faces old friends

Former teammates got the better of Sox starter Derek Holland on Saturday, roughing up the former Texas pitcher for five runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Sox lost the game 10-4.

“I think they knew what was coming,” Holland said. “I know they were ready for me to come inside. You’ve got to battle with those guys. They know you. You know them. I just didn’t come out on top.”

Holland said Elvis Andrus owns bragging rights against him after hitting a two-run homer in the fifth.

“I know I’m gonna hear about that one,” Holland said.

Abreu homers again

Jose Abreu homered for the second straight game at Guaranteed Rate Field after going homerless in 41 home games dating back to Sept. 15, 2016.

Abreu’s homer gave the sox an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Rangers starter Cole Hamels went on to retire the last 19 batters he faced.

Saladino, Gonzalez nearing rehabs: Injured White Sox Tyler Saladino and Miguel Gonzalez are nearing rehab assignments, Renteria said Saturday.

Saladino has been sidelined with back spasms since May 27. Gonzalez has been on the disabled list since June 18 with AC joint inflammation.

“Both are hopefully slated to continue moving along and go out on rehab,” Renteria said. “The schedule will still be looked at.”

