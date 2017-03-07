White Sox award Adolfo, Geurrero with Minor League monthly honors

The White Sox honored outfielder Micker Adolfo and left-hander Jordan Guerrero as the team’s Minor League player and pitcher of the month.

The team announced Monday that Adolfo and Guerrero have been voted by a panel of Chicago-area media members to receive the monthly awards for June.

Adolfo, who plays for Class A Kannapolis, batted .267 with eight home runs and 20 runs scored over a 26 game span in June. This is his second consecutive White Sox Minor League Player of the Month award.

Adolfo has remained consistent at the plate this season. He’s tied for the South Atlantic League lead in doubles and ranks No. 2 in extra-base hits (35). Adolfo is batting .279 with 42 RBI and 41 runs scored over 68 games this season.

Guerrero plays for Class AA Birmingham and went 4-0 with a 1.23 ERA, while recording 26 strikeouts, one shutout and a .195 opponents average over five starts in May. He was named a 2017 midseason Southern League All-Star and was honored as the league’s Pitcher of the Week in June. He threw his first complete-game shutout on June 13 a two-hit, and only allowed two hits.

