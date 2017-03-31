White Sox’ bats silent in exhibition loss to Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Chase Anderson, added to the starting rotation this week when Matt Garza was put on the disabled list, threw five shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 5-2 in an exhibition game at Miller Park on Friday night.
Minor leaguer Gregory Infante started for the Sox in place of James Shields, who requested to throw a side session in the bullpen instead. Infante, who struggled to a 5.11 ERA in 61 2/3 innings in Philadelphia’s minor league system last year, gave up two runs on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts in two innings.
Travis Shaw homered, his fifth of spring training, to continue a solid start with Milwaukee. Acquired in a package from Boston for reliever Tyler Thornburg in the offseason, the third baseman has hit .351 with 14 RBI in 22 games.
Anderson only allowed one hit, a third-inning single by Geovany Soto, while walking one and striking out six. After Garza was sidelined Thursday with a strained right groin, the team said Anderson would slot into the fourth spot in the rotation and likely pitch Thursday against Colorado.Using a first-string lineup three days before Opening Day, the Sox were held to two hits before minor leaguers Eddy Alvarez and Danny Hayes doubled in a two-run ninth. Tim Anderson, Melky Cabrera, Jose Abreu, Cody Asche and Avisail Garcia were all hitless in three at-bats. Anderson struck out three times.Dan Jennings, the only left-hander in the Sox bullpen, faced five batters and recorded six outs with a double play and four strikeouts.
Hernan Perez #14 of the Milwaukee Brewers steals second base past Tyler Saladino #20 of the Chicago White Sox in the first inning during an exhibition game at Miller Park on March 31, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)