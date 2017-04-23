White Sox’ bats wake up to salvage series finale vs. Indians

Learning by doing is one way to teach a young team how to succeed.

Learning by watching a successful team is another, and White Sox manager Rick Renteria likes to employ both.

Watching how the defending American League champion Indians play – even in a game where they commit three errors leading to two unearned runs – is part of the schooling.

‘‘They still grind out at-bats. They’re not going to quit. Even when they were down, they aren’t going to lie down for anyone,’’ he said.

Jose Abreu slides safely into home as Roberto Perez catches the throw in the fifth inning Sunday. |

David Banks/Getty Images

‘‘Our challenge is we have to [learn] to do the same.’’

The learning curve have been drawn out for the rebuilding Sox, but they earned a good grade Sunday in a 6-2 victory, salvaging the last game of a three-game series.

After failing to score in the first two games – and not scoring since the fifth inning of their last game in New York – shortstop Tim Anderson lit the fire with a leadoff double off Danny Salazar (1-2), whom the Sox bested two weeks ago in Cleveland. It sparked a three-run inning and emotions on the team.

‘‘To get off to a great start really set the tone and set the table, and makes it easier for the guys behind you to feed off that,’’ Anderson said.

‘‘There was a lot of energy. It’s easy for a team to feed off that once you get off to a great start.’’

It made things easier for Sox starter Derek Holland (2-2), who provided his own lifts in the fifth when the Indians mounted their best threat with runners at second and third and no outs.

Holland struck out Roberto Perez and Michael Martinez before walking Carlos Santana to load the bases.

But he struck out Francisco Lindor to end the inning.

‘‘That was huge,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘It was a big jam. He had some guys coming up that could do some damage. For us, it was big.’’

After spending parts of the last three seasons on the disabled list, the veteran lefty has been a steady early performer for his new team. And he’s continued the mastery over the Indians he showed in his seven seasons with the Texas Rangers.

Holland improved to 7-1 lifetime against the Indians, with a 2.27 ERA in 11 career starts against them. The only run off him Sunday was a solo home run by Lindor leading the fourth.

“No matter what, that’s an unbelievable team,’’ he said. “They’ve done some great things for the state of Ohio, I’ve got a lot of friends and family back there who pull for them—except when they’re playing me,’’ Holland said. ‘‘Just because I have a good record against them, every day you’ve got to show up and go after it. Never give in to them.’’

That is Renteria’s mantra as well, whether it’s the defending AL champs or a team that knows how to exploit its own assets.

‘‘I just think in terms of baseball, you watch how other clubs might be performing, advancing runners or backing up plays on defense,’’ he said. ‘‘You point out when other clubs are doing something well that you want to emulate.

‘‘The Indians are a fighting club. We want to be able to elevate and execute our game like that.’’

The Sox helped their stagnating offense by taking advantage of Cleveland errors in the first and sixth while their own defense was solid.

‘‘Defense made the plays for me,’’ Holland said, the Sox turning two double plays.

‘‘They are a very, very good team with very tough pitching,’’ Jose Abreu said of the Indians. ‘‘But we did our job today.’’

