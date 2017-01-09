White Sox bring up Fulmer, Holmberg from AAA Charlotte

The White Sox recalled right-hander Carson Fulmer from Class AAA Charlotte and purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher David Holmberg from Charlotte Friday.

As expected, the Sox also reinstated Reynaldo Lopez from the disabled list. Lopez will make his third start for the Sox Friday night against the visiting Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field. He has been on the DL since August 19 with a strained back.

Fulmer, 23, served as the 26th man on the active roster for the doubleheader on August 21 against the Twins and struggled in his first major league start, recording only four outs and allowing six runs on four hits and three walks . Fulmer was 7-9 with a 5.79 ERA over 25 starts with Charlotte this season, and it wasn’t immediately known if he will pitch out of the bullpen as he did in eight appearances with the Sox in 2016 or get another opportunity to start.

Holmberg, 26, was 2-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 33 games including six starts with the Sox this season before being outrighted to Charlotte on August 11.

Carson Fulmer throws against the Twins on Aug. 21. (AP)

The Sox 40-man roster is at 37.