White Sox bring up lefty Aaron Bummer, OF Willy Garcia

Baseball 07/27/2017, 01:01pm
Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

The White Sox called up left-hander Aaron Bummer and outfielder Willy Garcia from Class AAA Charlotte Thursday, Bummer to replace lefty Dan Jennings and Garcia to fill the outfield void left by Avisail Garcia, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right thumb.

Bummer, 23, who has no major league experience, has made 20 combined appearances between Class AA Birmingham and Charlotte this season, going 1-3 with a 2.84 ERA, three saves and 39 strikeouts.

Willy García, 24, is batting .259 with one home run and 10 RBI in 35 games over two stints with the Sox this season. He was hitting .286 a .396 on-base percentage and five homers, 20 RBI in 31 games for Charlotte.

Bummer will wear uniform No. 70. He will be the second Sox to wear No. 70, joining left-hander Rich Sauveur in 1996.

Aaron Bummer. (Getty Images)

