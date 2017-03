White Sox’ Carlos Rodon will likely open season on DL

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Carlos Rodon is experiencing tightness in his left bicep and will likely start the season on the disabled list, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Friday.

Rodon was scheduled to pitch in Friday’s Cactus League game against the Oakland A’s but was scratched. He is scheduled for an MRI.

Rodon is not believed to have structural damage, Hahn said.