White Sox centerfielder Charlie Tilson: ‘I’m getting ready to go’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Charlie Tilson’s patience is wearing thin. Really, how couldn’t it be?

The White Sox centerfielder injured a hamstring in his major league debut last August and had to have season-ending surgery. He reported to spring training with the inside track on a starting job before hurting his right foot, a stress reaction that has kept him out of all games since.

Manager Rick Renteria still won’t say when the 24-year-old from Wilmette will be out on the field. Tilson told the Sun-Times Wednesday that by this time next week, he’ll be on the field for the real thing.

“For sure,” he said.

Charlie Tilson, center, is helped off the field by athletic trainer Herm Schneider, left, and manager Robin Ventura during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

But then he added: “Well, or close.”

“Yeah, I’m frustrated,” he said. “You don’t want to keep seeing your boys out there and you can’t be there to help them out. It’s a frustrating feeling. But it’s still early. I keep reminding myself that it’s a long season, and when I get that clearance and my body’s ready, I won’t have to look back.”

A speed guy who in 2013 was rated the fastest player in the St. Louis Cardinals organization by Baseball America, Tilson has worried some along the way that his greatest asset might be compromised. Fortunately, all seems well on that front.

“I would honestly say I’m still moving quicker than I would’ve anticipated from the start,” he said. “My body has responded well. That’s a good thing, right? Obviously, this little hiccup with my foot is frustrating, but I’m getting over it and getting ready to go.”

