White Sox CF Charlie Tilson has setback

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 2: Charlie Tilson #24 of the Chicago White Sox is attended to by Adam Eaton #1 of the Chicago White Sox after getting injured trying to catch a fly ball hit by Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on August 2, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Center fielder Charlie Tilson, who hasn’t played this spring because of a stress reaction in his right foot, is dealing with discomfort in the foot and will be reevaluated Monday, the White Sox said.

Tilson was wearing a walking boot Sunday morning.

Tilson tore his left hamstring in his White Sox debut last season and had season-ending surgery. The Sox were hoping to give him a chance to be the starting center fielder, but he was shelved early in camp with the foot issue.

He had been slowly working his way back, doing some hitting and jogging last week.

Tilson, a New Trier High School grad, was acquired from the Cardinals in a trade deadline deal last summer for left-hander Zach Duke. He is ranked 12th on the Sox prospect list, according to MLBpipeline.com.