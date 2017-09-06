White Sox claim infielder Alen Hanson off waivers from Pirates

CLEVELAND — The White Sox claimed infielder Alen Hanson off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

A top 100 prospect prior to the 2013, ’14 and ’15 seasons, Hanson, 24, spent all of this season with the Pirates before being designated for assignment last Friday. He batted .193 with two triples and eight runs scored over 37 games while making nine starts at second base and playing in two games at shortstop, two in right field and one at third base.

A native of La Romana, Dominican Republic, Hanson has appeared in 64 career games over two seasons with the Pirates (2016-17), batting .205.

In seven minor league seasons, he owns a .281 average wtih 53 homers, 316 RBI and 205 stolen bases over 719 games. He hit 10-plus triples each season from 2012-15.

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 22: Second baseman Alen Hanson #37 of the Pittsburgh Pirates catches a throw for a force play in the fifth inning during the game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on May 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700010909

The Sox 40-man roster is at 40.