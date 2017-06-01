White Sox claim OF Willy Garcia off waivers, DFA Coats

The White Sox claimed outfielder Willy Garcia off waivers from Pittsburgh and designated outfielder Jason Coats for assignment.

Garcia, 24, who was DFA’d by the Pirates on December 31, spent the 2016 season at Class AAA Indianapolis, batting .245 with 30 doubles, six home runs, 43 RBI and 53 runs scored. He is a career .257 hitter with 79 homers over seven minor-league seasons.

Garcia was named to the Eastern League All-Star Team with AA Altoona in 2014 and has possessed one of the top outfielder arms in the Pirates farm system, but his long-ball power declined in 2016 after hitting 15 or more homers in his previous four seasons.

Coats, 26, spent most of 2016 with AAA Charlotte, batting .330 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs, 38 RBI and 44 runs scored over 78 games. He also appeared in 28 games with the Sox going 10-for-50 with one homer and four RBI.

The White Sox 40-man roster is at 40.