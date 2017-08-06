White Sox claw back with long ball but fall to 1-5 on road trip

Derek Holland (45) reacts as Tampa Bay Rays' Derek Norris rounds the bases with a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 8, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Left-hander Derek Holland started this defeat-filled road trip with his worst start of the season and he followed it up with his second-worst in the White Sox’ 7-5 loss to the Rays Thursday at Tropicana Field.

After getting swept by the Tigers in Detroit, the Sox lost two of three to the Rays, dropping them to 1-5 on the trip with the Indians coming up next this weekend in Cleveland. The Sox have lost seven of eight overall and at 25-33 own the worst record in the American League.

Starting pitching has factored big into the recent slump. In six games on the trip Sox starters have covered only 27 1/3 innings, allowing 25 runs on 40 hits and 14 walks. Holland (4-6), who took a 2.37 ERA into his start in Detroit Friday (eight runs over 2 1/3 innings), got rocked again six runs in 4 2/3 innings. No. 8 hitter Derek Norris hit two and by No. 9 hitter Peter Bourjos one, hiking Holland’s ERA to 3.99.

Holland left trailing 6-0 but Avisail Garcia’s 446-foot homer to left center field, his second tape-measure blast of the series, and Todd Frazier’s second long ball of the series — this one off the foul pole against Ryne Stanek, cut the Rays lead to 6-5. Garcia continues on his All-Star caliber season, raising his average to .330 with two hits and collecting RBI 39, 40 and 41 with his homer against Jake Odorizzi (4-3). Frazier, like Garcia has 10 homers to go with 28 RBI.

Colby Rasmus homered against Gregory Infante in the eighth for the Rays (31-31).

Kopech gets starting nod in All-Star game

White Sox pitching prospect Michael Kopech has been selected to start for the North Division at the Southern League All-Star Game on June 20 in Pensacola, Fla.

The 21-year-old right-hander who came to the Sox with Yoan Moncada and two other prospects in the December trade for Chris Sale, is the No. 2 prospect in the organization behind Moncada and 11th overall according to MLB.com

He is 4-3 with a 2.93 ERA over 58 1/3 innings and a Southern League best 80 strikeouts in 11 starts for the AA Birmingham Barons. Last week, Kopech was named as White Sox minor league Pitcher of the Month.

Moncada, meanwhile, is the leading vote-getter among second baseman in the International League All-Star balloting.

Moncada (1) and Kopech are among seven Sox prospects on the MLB.com top 100 along with outfielder Luis Robert (25), right-handers Lucas Giolito (30), Reynaldo Lopez (38) and Carson Fulmer (62) and catcher Zack Collins (71).

The Sox hope to bolster that list Monday with the 11th pick in the draft.

Shields sharp in second rehab start

James Shields’ five-inning line was clean and encouraging in his second rehab start for AAA Charlotte at Gwinnett. The 35-year-old right hander pitched five innings four-hit, one-run ball, walking none and striking out five.

In his first start at Buffalo Saturday, Shields gave up one earned run in four innings, striking out three and allowing no walks. Before leaving to join the Knights, Shields said he thought two starts would be enough, so it’s possible he joins the team at home next week.

Shields threw 72 pitches, 47 for strikes. He was 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts before going on the disabled list for the first time in his career with a lat strain.