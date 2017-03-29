White Sox conclude Cactus League season with 9-9 tie

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox and Padres combined for seven homers in a 9-9 tie that completed the Sox’ Cactus League schedule.

That’s all she wrote

Tyler Saladino (.367) went 2-for-2 with his fourth home run and 10th RBI of the spring, Jose Abreu (.281) hit a three-run homer to pass Danny Hayes and Yoan Moncada for the spring lead with 14 RBI and the White Sox completed their Cactus League season 16-15-2. Infield prospect Jake Peter hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth.

Leury Garcia (.328) went 0-for-2 but still finished among the Cactus League leaders with 20 hits.

Bats stats

More final numbers of note: Jacob May, .349, six extra-base hits; Kevan Smith, .375; Yolmer Sanchez, .321; Avisail Garcia, .305; Todd Frazier, .179, one homer; Nicky Delmonico, .262, four homers, 10 RBI.

Bullpen roles

Closer David Robertson, setup man Nate Jones and lone bullpen lefty Dan Jennings will be primarily one-inning pitchers. Jake Petricka, Zach Putnam, Michael Ynoa and newcomer Anthony Swarzak shape up as multiple-innings options.

‘‘Absolutely,’’ pitching coach Don Cooper said of Swarzak. ‘‘He’s a guy who’s going to give us innings.’’

Swarzak or Rule 5 draftee Dylan Covey, who started Wednesday but pitched only one inning before getting more work in the bullpen, could cover some of lefty Carlos Rodon’s innings while he is on the disabled list.

Covey allowed a wind-blown homer to Wil Myers and another run in the first. Swarzak entered for two innings and gave up a homer to Austin Hedges.

On deck

Sox at Brewers, 7:10 p.m. Friday, James Shields vs. Matt Garza; Sox at Brewers, 1:10 p.m. Saturday, CSN, Derek Holland vs. Jimmy Nelson.