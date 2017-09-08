Report: Guaranteed Rate Field receives low food safety rating

A hot dog with everything on it could take on a whole new meaning at the ballpark. A study by Sports Illustrated revealed the best and worst parks for food safety, and the results at some venues might have fans considering brown-bagging it.

SI used data from local health inspections to rate 28 Major League ballparks (information for Cleveland’s Progressive Field and Detroit’s Comerica Park could not be obtained.)

The Seattle Mariners’ Safeco Field was far and away the No. 1 best park for food safety, receiving just five violations and one critical food violation — low food temperature — for the 88 food areas inspected.

Broken equipment and evidence of rodents are construed as a violation, the report states. Critical violations are anything linked to the spread of foodborne illness. To give you an idea as to how superior Safeco Field is, Boston’s Fenway Park came in second with 30 violations and two critical violations.

As for the White Sox, inspectors on June 15 found 48 total violations, 28 of them critical, placing the team 18th in the rankings.

The White Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 in a Thursday afternoon game that day, meanwhile, health inspectors checked 43 different food areas and concessions. Here are some of their findings:

— “Observed 12 mice droppings in Minnie Minoso’s Stand.”

— “10-15 small flies in the main kitchen under prep tables and on lower walls.”

— “Removed soiled greasy manufacturing tag in the popcorn machine in direct contact with popcorn as it falls from popcorn popper.”

— “Helmet nacho chips at the following locations: Tex-Mex 3 and Churros/Tex-Max 110-111 Tew Mex 5 stored in front of stand unprotected from contamination.”

Most of the White Sox violations involved improper food temperatures, hand washing and sinks. After failing the team on the first inspection, the White Sox took care of the violations and passed five days later.

The Cubs had just eight critical violations — mostly for improper food temperatures — and placed eighth in the rankings. Despite what Ozzie Guillen used to say about Wrigley Field and rats, no rodent activity was found at Wrigley Field.

Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay was ranked the worst venue for food safety with 241 total violations, 105 of them critical. Inspectors found everything from live insects to mold in ice bins, according to the report.