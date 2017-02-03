White Sox defeat Giants, 8-6

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Tim Anderson hit an opposite field home run, Danny Hayes doubled in three runs and lefty Derek Holland survived two bumpy but scoreless innings as the White Sox defeated the Giants 8-6 in a Cactus League game marred by 10 errors.

The Sox committed four errors (Matt Davidson, Derek Holland, Yoan Moncada, Yolmer Sanchez) and the Giants six. The Sox did crank out 11 hits, including a two-run blast by Tim Anderson against Corey Gearrin and AAA first baseman Danny Hayes’ double in the gap against Matt Moore in the first. The Sox improved to 4-2 with a tie in Cactus League games.

Pitching in

Holland pitched two scoreless innings in his Sox spring debut, although he allowed two walks to left-handed hitters, two hits and made an errant throw on a pickoff attempt.

Derek Holland.

Holland, bouncing back from injuries last season with the Texas Rangers, said he feels great.

“First time out, wearing a different uniform, I butterflies going because you want to get out there,’’ he said. “I got my pregame routine done in, like, 30 seconds I was so excited to be out there.’’

Carson Fulmer also had a mixed bag with two runs on three hits allowed with four of his outs via strikeouts.

Here’s Holland after his outing:

Lawrie’s loss is their gain

Brett Lawrie (muscle discomfort) hasn’t played in a game, which has meant more innings for infielders Tyler Saladino, Sanchez and Moncada. “I’m not too concerned about it, to be honest,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “It’s a situation where we do have coverage. We still have a lot of days left.’’

On deck

Sox at Padres, 7:40, Dylan Covey vs. Luis Perdemo. Jose Quintana and Miguel Gonzalez are pitching in simulated games, and Carlos Rodon is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time in his first bullpen session.