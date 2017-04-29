White Sox defeat Tigers in 10 innings for sixth win in row

DETROIT – So there go the White Sox, blazing through the Indians, Royals and Tigers of the AL Central for six consecutive wins and building a tidy 13-9 record with one day left in April.

They are in first place in the division, and in the words of their very own general manager last week, before we get excited, “let’s give this thing a little time.’’

It was GM Rick Hahn who astutely brought up the false alarm of 2016 when the Sox bolted to a 23-10 start and looked like a contender. And while no one is stepping out and calling this team a challenger, not in what is the first year of a rebuilding phase, no one is dismissing it as a bottom feeder, either, not after they bailed out a 6-4 victory in 10 innings on a gray and chilly afternoon at Comerica Park.

Left-hander Derek Holland, signed to a one-year deal in the offseason to pitch innings vacated by the traded Chris Sale, pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball and turned the rest over to a relievers Anthony Swarzak (unscored on this season), Tommy Kahnle (three batters, three strikeouts) and closer David Robertson.

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, is hugged by Avisail Garcia (26) after a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

It got messy when after Robertson failed for the first time after going 5-for-5 in save opportunities, giving up a Victor Martinez homer on his first pitch and a tying RBI single to Alex Avila to force extra innings, Melky Cabrera homered against left-hander Justin Wilson and Avisail Garcia tripled in a second run to make it 6-4.

While Michael Ynoa warmed up with Nate Jones unavailable after pitching three of the last four days, Robertson (1-0), clearly not at his best through a 33-pitch effort, went back out for the 10th and got through a scoreless inning.

Holland (2.17 ERA) was good again, though. He gave up a run in the first largely because center fielder Leury Garcia got turned around Ian Kinsler’s leadoff triple. But the Sox chipped away against Michael Fulmer with a run in each of the first three innings, an RBI single through the right side by Todd Frazier, Garcia’s sacrifice fly and Jose Abreu’s first homer.

Abreu added his second homer in the eighth inning, a needed add-on run that made it 4-2.

“Maybe everyone has written us off, but everyone in this clubhouse hasn’t written us off at all,’’ veteran right-hander James Shields said before the game. “In spring training, you heard it from a lot of different players. We don’t think this is a rebuild. We think it’s a reload. We have a lot of good players in this clubhouse, a lot of good, talented players, and some good veterans. And everyone is doing their part to win ballgames right now.

“So our mindset is whether they talk about rebuild or not, we’re going to go out there and try to win.’’

“We’re the underdogs and we like to be that way,’’ said right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, who starts the final game of the series Sunday. “No one is really talking about us and we’re just going out there minding our business, doing our work day to day. We know there are 162 games but we’re off to a good start, playing good baseball. We’re excited.’’

The Sox pitching has been the best ERA-wise in the majors (2.93 ERA going in) and its bullpen led the majors with a 1.83 ERA. If it stays strong, and the Sox stay within reach of the contenders what will Hahn do as the trade deadline nears?

Remember the infamous white flag raised in 1997? Remember when the Sox should have probably sold at recent deadlines but were buyers instead?

“We have no control over that,’’ Gonzalez said. “We understand how this business is. What we have to do is go out every time and give it our best. I don’t think any of the guys are thinking about that right now. We have an opportunity to go somewhere this year and we’re excited to be a part of it.’’

“We don’t think about that,’’ said veteran outfielder Melky Cabrera, who played on a World Series winner with the Yankees. “We’re playing good baseball right now. We’re playing small ball and getting the big hits. We have a very good mix of young and veteran players and Avi [Garcia] is having an outstanding start of the season. The pitching has been good.

“But we don’t think about what people say and think about us.’’