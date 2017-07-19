Dodgers rout White Sox; losing streak reaches six

White Sox's Yoan Moncada heads for first after drawing a walk from Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2017, in Chicago. Moncada makes his major league debut in the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The red-hot Dodgers belted four home runs against left-hander Carlos Rodon and rolled to a rain-shortened 9-1 victory Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The loss was the Sox’ sixth in a row and ninth in their last 10, dropping their American League worst record to 38-54.

The game was delayed by rain at 10:09 p.m. with the Dodgers batting in the eighth inning against Sox right-hander Brad Goldberg. The game became official at 10:46 p.m.

It appeared as though most of the paid crowd of 24,907 left the ballpark during the delay, although some took cover, perhaps hoping to see a fourth plate appearance from Yoan Moncada. The Sox’ top prospect made his White Sox debut, walking in his first plate appearance before grounding out to first base and lining out to center field.

The Dodgers (66-29) are 31-4 in their last 35 games and they pounced quickly on Rodon, who needed 94 pitches to get through 3 2/3 innings before being pulled by manager Rick Renteria. Rodon (1-3), whose ERA climbed to 5.75 in four starts since coming off the disabled list with a sore shoulder, gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

Chris Taylor led off the game with a homer, Kike Hernandez homered twice and Corey Seager also homered for the sizzling Dodgers, who had won 30 of their last 34 games.

Melky Cabrera hit his 12th homer in the first, against Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda.