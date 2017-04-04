White Sox drop opener to Tigers

Opening Day was an opening dud for the White Sox, who with their ace left-hander on the mound fell behind early and were never really in a 6-3 loss to the Tigers and ace right-hander Justin Verlander Tuesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Jose Quintana, starting his first opener in his sixth year with the Sox, surrendered five runs in the second inning and left after 5 1/3 trailing 6-2. Quintana gave up homers to JaCoby Jones, Nick Castellanos and Ian Kinsler.

The Tigers then struck for five runs, the first three on Jones’ first career homer and the next two on Castellanos’ opposite field homer with two outs.

Jose Quintana of the White Sox delivers the first pitch against the Tigers during the Opening Day game at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Kinsler homered with nobody on and two outs in the fourth.

The Sox got one back on Jose Abreu’s infield grounder with Cabrera on third after he doubled for the second time and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Sox put two runners on with no outs in the ninth against right-hander Shane Greene, forcing Tigers manager Brad Ausmus to bring in Francisco Rodriguez, who retired Omar Narvaez and rookie Jacob May (RBI) on ground outs and Saladino on a foul pop to end the game.

The opener was played on an open date on the schedule after a rainout Monday. The paid attendance, 36,534, was based on tickets sold for Monday, which reusable Tuesday. The crowd was much smaller, estimated at no more than 10,000.