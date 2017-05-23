White Sox’ Dylan Covey exits game with oblique soreness

PHOENIX – Rookie starting pitcher Dylan Covey left the White Sox game against the Diamondbacks with left oblique soreness during the third inning Tuesday night.

Covey and the Sox trailed the D-backs 4-3 at the time. After David Peralta grounded out leading off the third, Covey motioned for catcher Kevan Smith. After the two conferred on the mound, trainer Herm Schneider and manager Rick Renteria walked out and the 25-year-old right-hander walked off with Schneider.

Covey will be re-evalutated Wednesday, the last day of the Sox’ 10-game road trip.

Chris Beck took Covey’s place.

Dylan Covey of the White Sox walks off the field with trainer Herm Schneider at Chase Field Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona (Getty Images)

A Rule 5 Draft choice in the offseason, Covey (0-3) has struggled in his eight starts. He gave up four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings Tuesday, including homers to Jake Lamb and Chris Hermann, raising his ERA to 8.12.

Anderson struggled with the glove

Tim Anderson made his 10th error Monday, this one on a throw to home, a trend that has some watching the White Sox’ highly regarded second-year shortstop with some added scrutiny.

Renteria, for one, is downplaying the number of errors, saying Tuesday Anderson’s issues are “very correctable.’’

“A lot of the … throwing errors have to do with the stability of his feet,’’ Renteria said Tuesday. “He’s a little flat-flooted. We saw him the second half of last year with a little more consistent ability to finish the play, especially moving his feet.’’

Anderson has had a few balls pop out of his glove on ground balls, too, some on fairly routine plays. Bench coach Joe McEwing, who works with the infielders, is working with Anderson, 23.

“He’s had a couple of balls that have kind of kicked off his mitt,’’ Renteria, an infielder as a player, said. “More just sort of tough hops and he’s not in a position where his body is able to react to the hop. For the most part catching the ball hasn’t been the issue. Throwing it has.

“It has more to do with following his throw and making sure his legs are underneath him when he completes the play. Very correctable.’’

Anderson’s offense has picked up with a 19-for-46 run in his last 13 games after leading off Tuesday’s late game against the Diamondbacks with a double.

Avisail Garcia out with flu-like symptoms

The Sox’ best offensive performer, Avisail Garcia, was an early scratch from the lineup with flu-like symptoms.

“He’s got a little bit of the bug or flu or cold,’’ Renteria said. “He had a little bit of yesterday and today he woke up and was feeling under the weather. So we’re going to give him a little bit of a break.’’

It might have gone down as a break for the Diamonbacks. Garcia ranked third in the American League in average (.342) and RBI (34) and sixth in on-base (.384), slugging (.584) and OPS (.968).

Putnam throws off mound; Shields next

Right-hander Zack Putnam threw off a mound for the first time since going on the disabled list with elbow inflammation. James Shields (lat) is throwing off a mound Wednesday for the first time since going on the DL.

“I’m not going to say it was fantastic and it feels brand new, but it certainly doesn’t feel bad,’’ Putnam said. “So no setbacks. We are going to continue to build.’’

A Saladino sighting

Tyler Saladino was in the starting lineup, at second base, for the first time since last Tuesday against the Angels. Saladino has rested through some minor back soreness, Renteria said.

“It’s nothing out of the ordinary,’’ Renteria said. “It’s like most players, just something we’ll be watching, see how he manages playing time, make sure he’s always feeling good.’’

Saladino was batting .202. Out of the lineup was Yolmer Sanchez (.314), whose 12-game hitting streak came to an end against Zack Greinke Monday.

This and that

Melky Cabrera, who was not going to have the night off before Avisail Garcia was scratched, hit his third homer leading off the second inning.

*Paul Konerko was a visitor on the field before the game.