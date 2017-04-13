White Sox erupt for 10 runs, defeat Indians to take series

CLEVELAND – Melky Cabrera will be missed when he’s gone for the weekend to be with his wife as she gives birth to their daughter Friday.

“Melky, for me, is one of the premier hitters in baseball,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

“Premier” is high praise, to be sure, but there is no doubt Cabrera is arguably the best all-around hitter on the Sox, and he showed Thursday how to step up to the plate when dedicating a game to a special cause. Cabrera singled and scored in a five-run first inning against Josh Tomlin that paced the Sox to a 10-4 victory, and also walked and scored in a two-run second and doubled in the fourth.

The victory, coming a night after left-hander Derek Holland dedicated six scoreless innings to his late grandmother, gave the Sox two out of three from the defending American League champions at a park where the Sox are 14-25 since 2013. They’ll take a 4-4 record into their weekend series against the Twins, without Cabrera, in Minneapolis.

Matt Davidson hits a three run home run during the first inning against the Indians at Progressive Field Thursday. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Beforehand, Cabrera said he was “nervous” because he planned to witness the birth. He and his wife have three children, ages 7, 6 and 4, but he hadn’t been in the room for those.

“This is going to be the first time I’m going to be there watching the whole process,’’ Cabrera said. “I’m going to be anxious and nervous at the same time.’’

The Sox were entering the game ranked 13th in the American League with 25 runs scored in seven games and ranked in the bottom third in batting average, OPS, slugging and homers. The timing for Cabrera going away, with Todd Frazier battling illness and Geovany Soto (three of the team’s six homers) going on the disabled list, could have been better.

“To have him be with his family, everybody understands that and we want him to go down there,’’ Renteria said.

“I will be happier if we win today because I want to dedicate this game to my new daughter,’’ Cabrera said. “I want to win today.’’

That wish was granted, thanks to an early barrage of unprecedented offense started on the very first pitch when Tim Anderson homered over the tall left field wall. After Avisail Garcia extended the inning and his hitting streak with a two-out single, Matt Davidson, filling in for Frazier at third base, hit a three-run homer to right field to make it 5-0.

Garcia (3-for-4) drove in two more runs in the second with a two-out single, walked in the fourth and drove in another run with a single in the eighth. He has hit safely in all eight games and is batting .452 with eight RBI.

A second victory in as many outings looked like easy pickings for right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, who entered with a 2.74 ERA over his last 12 starts dating to last July, but he couldn’t finish the fifth to qualify for the victory. After giving up four hits in the fifth, including Michael Brantley’s first homer since 2015 and an RBI double to Lonnie Chisenhall, Renteria went to Anthony Swarzak with two outs.

Abraham Almonte lined out hard to Garcia in right with runners on the corners and Swarzak, who pitched a scoreless inning the night before, recorded four more outs before handing off to Dan Jennings and Tommy Kahnle to finish off the Indians (4-5).

To save pitching, Indians manager Terry Francona used infielder Michael Martinez to pitch the ninth inning. Martinez gave up a double to Leury Garcia — the Sox’ 15th hit — but got three ground ball outs, allowing no runs.