White Sox fall to Dodgers in Cactus League opener
Dodgers 5, White Sox 3
The Rick Renteria era begins
The annual Cactus League lid lifter between the Camelback Ranch co-inhabitants went to the Dodgers, who scored three in the third against Chris Beck and got a homer by Brett Eibner against Giovanni Soto in the sixth. Giovanni Soto just missed throwing to starting catcher Geovany Soto by one inning.
A good start for Fulmer
First-round right-hander Carson Fulmer, picking up where he left off after a strong finish at AAA Charlotte in 2016, started and pitched two scoreless innings. Fulmer walked one, allowed a single and struck out Franklin Gutierrez, Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig.
“That second inning, I felt really really good,’’ Fulmer said. “I felt comfortable. I felt right where I left off last year. I got the first one under my belt, and I feel like it’s going to be a very positive spring training.’’
Fulmer commanded his two-seam and four-seam fastballs, threw his cutter for strikes and used the changeup. He wasn’t able to get a good grip on his curve, he said.
Good for the kids
Catcher Zack Collins, drafted 10th overall last June, caught the last four innings and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a single. Top prospect Yoan Moncada played four innings at second base and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.
“I’m the new guy, it’s my first year, it’s the first game played and I get to play,’’ Collins said. “It was definitely an honor.’’
On deck
Rockies at Sox, Glendale, 2:05, 890-AM, whitesox.com. German Marquez vs. Jose Quintana. Miguel Gonzalez, Dylan Covey, Zack Burdi, Nate Jones, David Robertson also scheduled.