White Sox fall to Dodgers in Cactus League opener

Dodgers 5, White Sox 3

The Rick Renteria era begins

The annual Cactus League lid lifter between the Camelback Ranch co-inhabitants went to the Dodgers, who scored three in the third against Chris Beck and got a homer by Brett Eibner against Giovanni Soto in the sixth. Giovanni Soto just missed throwing to starting catcher Geovany Soto by one inning.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria shakes hands with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts before a spring training baseball game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A good start for Fulmer

First-round right-hander Carson Fulmer, picking up where he left off after a strong finish at AAA Charlotte in 2016, started and pitched two scoreless innings. Fulmer walked one, allowed a single and struck out Franklin Gutierrez, Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig.

“That second inning, I felt really really good,’’ Fulmer said. “I felt comfortable. I felt right where I left off last year. I got the first one under my belt, and I feel like it’s going to be a very positive spring training.’’

Fulmer commanded his two-seam and four-seam fastballs, threw his cutter for strikes and used the changeup. He wasn’t able to get a good grip on his curve, he said.

Good for the kids

Catcher Zack Collins, drafted 10th overall last June, caught the last four innings and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a single. Top prospect Yoan Moncada played four innings at second base and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

“I’m the new guy, it’s my first year, it’s the first game played and I get to play,’’ Collins said. “It was definitely an honor.’’

On deck

Rockies at Sox, Glendale, 2:05, 890-AM, whitesox.com. German Marquez vs. Jose Quintana. Miguel Gonzalez, Dylan Covey, Zack Burdi, Nate Jones, David Robertson also scheduled.