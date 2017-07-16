White Sox’ Frazier could be bound for 3B-needy Red Sox

Will third baseman Todd Frazier be reunited with former White Sox teammate Chris Sale in Boston soon?

That remains the question in baseball’s hot rumor market.

The trade “almost seems inevitable,” Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday. The rumor has percolated since the Red Sox released third baseman Pablo Sandoval last week.

Frazier was hitless in four at-bats Sunday against the Mariners with a walk and a strikeout. But he has 16 home runs and 44 RBI, despite a .207 average. As a free agent after this season, he could be an adequate addition for the Red Sox, whose top third-base prospect, Rafael Devers, was promoted to Class AAA on Friday.

Frazier, a right-handed pull hitter, would be a perfect fit for Fenway Park, where he could take advantage of the Green Monster in left field. Plus, the Red Sox wouldn’t have to give up a lot to acquire a rental player.

Closer David Robertson, who pitched a scoreless inning Sunday, also has been mentioned in trade rumors. He has a 2.70 ERA and has converted 13 of 14 save opportunities.

However, another closer appears to have joined the market, with the Orioles making Zach Britton available, according to Rosenthal. Britton has been on the disabled list twice this season, but he’s still among the best closers in the game.

Big start

Miguel Gonzalez (4-8, 5.15 ERA) returns Tuesday for his first start since June 14 after recovering from inflammation in his right shoulder. He gets a tough assignment in the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers and ace Clayton Kershaw.

“You’re anxious to get back,’’ Gonzalez said of his rehab time.

As for facing Kershaw (14-2, 2.18 ERA), manager Rick Renteria said patience is key.

“I saw him a lot in the [National League] West when I was with San Diego,” he said. “He attacks the strike zone and has a devastating breaking ball.

“If you can be patient with him — I know that sounds crazy — but you have a chance.’’

Eye on Q

The Sox had an eye on how former teammate Jose Quintana performed Sunday in his debut with the Cubs, a sterling no-run, 12-strikeout performance.

But the Sox said losing Quintana isn’t affecting their play. They were swept by the Mariners over the weekend.

“I’ve felt that has nothing to do with how we’ve played or not played the last few days,’’ Renteria said. “I haven’t sensed the guys are down. They’re pulling for him.’’

Derek Holland said the Sox wish the best for him.

“We saw he performed very well [Sunday in Baltimore],” he said. “But at the same time, we still have to play the game. If you get caught up in something like that, it takes away from your teammates.’’

