White Sox’ Fulmer modeling himself after Sunday foe, Giants’ Bumgarner

Carson Fulmer is 5 inches shorter and 55 pounds lighter than Madison Bumgarner.

But when it comes to competing on every pitch and attaining the highest levels of success, the White Sox rookie wants to model himself after the Giants ace. Fulmer will oppose the 2014 World Series MVP on Sunday afternoon in his second career start as both teams conclude a weekend series.

“He’s had a ton of success, and there’s a reason for that,” said Fulmer, 23. “I’m a baseball fan. I respect guys who go out there and take care of business. I think that’s how I model myself – being competitive, being a good teammate, and making sure that I give it everything I have each time I step on to the mound.

“That’s what Bumgarner does. I’ve watched him a lot growing up, and having the opportunity to pitch against him is something special and something I’ll always remember.”

Carson Fulmer’s first start was something to forget as the Twins pelted him for six runs in 1 1/3 innings on Aug. 21. | Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

Fulmer’s first start was something to forget as the Twins pelted him for six runs in 1 1/3 innings on Aug. 21. He has fared better in two relief appearances this month (4 2/3 IP, 1 ER).

“I’m feeling really comfortable,” Fulmer said. “A couple weeks ago was my first start ever, and I know what it’s like now. My last couple of outings have been really good. I’ve been able to command a lot of things. My main goal is to continue to keep things simple and go out there and make sure that every pitch counts.”

A season-ending injury to Carlos Rodon could mean a few more starting opportunities for Fulmer. Manager Rick Renteria said Fulmer, Dylan Covey, Mike Pelfrey and David Holmberg each could receive looks at the back end of the rotation.

Up all night

Jose Abreu breathed a sigh of relief when he heard his son and grandmother were safe in Cuba after Hurricane Irma battered the island’s northern coast early Saturday.

The 30-year-old slugger was unable to sleep as the storm made landfall in his home country.

“They are good,” Abreu said through an interpreter before the Sox took the field for batting practice. “Thank God, they are good. They are safe. The last couple of hours were very stressful for me.”

More stress lies ahead for Abreu. His wife and mother will wait out the hurricane at his home in Miami.

“I built a house like a fort just to be aware of that hurricane, that season,” Abreu said.

Rock steady

More than a month after his Hall of Fame induction, Tim Raines still has trouble believing it happened.

“It feels surreal,” said Raines, who returned to Guaranteed Rate Field as part of a day named in his honor. “I’m humbled. It was a long time coming. For a while, I didn’t think it could happen, or might, or will it?”

Raines played for the Sox from 1991 to 1995 after spending his first 12 seasons with the Montreal Expos. He said the Sox could have won the World Series in 1994 if not for a work stoppage.

