White Sox, Tigers rained out

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Tigers Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field afternoon has been postponed by rain, the Sox announced.

The game will be made up May 26 as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 4:10 p.m. The originally scheduled contest will begin at 7:10 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, but no sooner than the scheduled start time.

Tickets for today’s postponed game are now a gift certificate, the Sox announced, and “fans should exchange those game tickets and parking coupons for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future regular-season White Sox home game. All exchanges must be done at the Guaranteed Rate Field box office during regular business hours or by mail. Fans with tickets for today’s game cannot use those tickets for entry on May 26. Fans with tickets for the 7:10 p.m. game on May 26 may attend both games of the doubleheader.”

It’s the second rainout in the first three days of the Sox’ season.

A tarp protects the infield at Guaranteed Rate Field before the White Sox opening day game against the Tigers Monday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Opening Day against the Tigers scheduled for Monday was washed out after a one hour, 40 minute delay and rescheduled Tuesday. The Tigers defeated the Sox 6-3 Tuesday.

The Sox and Tigers are scheduled to play Thursday at 1:10 p.m. The Sox’ James Shields and Tigers’ Jordan Zimmermann were the scheduled starting pitchers.