White Sox, Garcia walk off with victory over D-backs

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing playfully calls utility man Leury Garcia “Leury Legend.”

That might be a stretch, but on consecutive days in the Cactus League, Garcia was the star.

Garcia, who drove in four runs the day before, drove a pitch from Diamondbacks right-hander Kaleb Fleck off the left field wall on a bounce for a bases loaded single and walk-off 3-2 victory for the Sox. The heroic moment was set up by Courtney Hawkins’ hit-and-run single to right, sending minor league prospect Micker Adolfo to third.

Garcia came through after Jacob May and Rymer Liriano struck out.

The Sox out-walked the D-backs 10-1.

Shields’ first start

Operation “put 2016 in the past” began in earnest for James Shields, who had a decent two-inning outing with two strikeouts, no walks and run allowed on two hits. It was the 35-year-old’s first time out.

“One of the best attributes for a baseball player is to have amnesia,’’ said Shields, who is focusing on fastball command. “So far, so good.’’

Shields (6-19, 5.85 ERA) was bluntly asked what happened last year. “There’s no rhyme or reason,’’ he said. “I think my delivery was out of whack. My ball was flat. For the most part, I was up in the zone. There were a lot of combinations of things, but we addressed that at the end of the season last year, and we’re addressing it right now, and we’re moving forward.’’

Delmonico goes deep

Infielder Nicky Delmonico, who hit .279 with 17 homers and 30 doubles over 110 games between AA and AAA last year, singled, walked and homered off Kevin Jepsen. “He’s put himself on the map,’’ hitting coach Todd Steverson said before the game.

On deck

Sox at Giants, Scottsdale, 2:05. Derek Holland vs. Matt Moore