White Sox GM ‘open minded on all our guys’ as trade season nears

The White Sox didn’t have to fall an American League worst 10 games below .500 going into their four-game series opener against the Yankees Monday for everyone around baseball to know general manager Rick Hahn would be selling in the coming weeks.

“I don’t think anything is really different in terms of our conversations over the last year or so,’’ Hahn said. “People know where we’re at and it’s clear in terms of our communications with everybody. No one is taken by surprise when we’re on the other end of the call about what we’re looking to do.’’

Hahn said he and the rest of the Sox brain trust are open minded on “all of our guys,” meaning he’ll listen to offers for anyone but will only pull the trigger on high-end commodities such as left-hander Jose Quintana if “appropriate value” comes in return.

“Or it’s not going to happen,’’ he said.

“If it doesn’t happen in the course of the next four or five weeks [before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline], we will revisit it in August and again in the offseason.’’

The same could be said of appropriate value for anyone, and it remains to be seen what the market might bear for, say, closer David Robertson, third baseman Todd Frazier and left fielder Melky Cabrera, who have have varying degrees of value but with pricey contracts. Frazier and Cabrera are under contract through this season.

Relievers Tommy Kahnle and Anthony Swarzak and lefty starter Derek Holland also have value, but with low or manageable salaries. Avisail Garcia, Jose Abreu and Leury Garcia, all having productive seasons, aren’t the first who come to mind as trade chips but Hahn did say he’s open to anything.

It depends on what’s on the other end of the deal. If it makes the 2019 and 2020 rosters look better, Hahn will deal.

“We’re looking to accumulate as many impactful guys that are going to have club control through this next window to win a championship,’’ Hahn said. “That doesn’t mean we’re necessarily limited to guys in A-ball or Double-A. It’s certainly guys who we view as being able to contribute here as we get ourselves to the level that we need to be at.”

That would somewhere other than where the Sox are now — a lock to miss the postseason for a ninth straight season. They looked the part against the Yankees in the series opener, making three errors (Frazier at third base, Matt Davidson at first and left-hander David Holmberg) in the first six innings when the Yankees were building a 6-1 lead. Two of the six runs allowed by Holmberg over 5 1/3 innings were earned.

Frazier did hit his 13th homer, against lefty Jordan Montgomery in the second, but the Sox were headed to a fourth consecutive loss and seventh in their last eight. Tim Anderson’s opposite field three-run homer with one out in the ninth against left-hander Chasen Shreve cut the Yankees lead to 6-4 and forced Yankees manager Joe Girardi to bring closer Aroldis Chapman into the game.

Jose Abreu doubled to right center against Chapman to make it 6-5.

With first-round draft choice Jake Burger took batting practice with the team and meeting the media before heading to the minor leagues, the 20,339 fans seemed mindful of where the Sox are at. A year ago, three errors would have prompted an onslaught of boos. On this night, only a few.

Maybe they heard Hahn reminding them before the game where he’s at.

“We need to take a long term view of what we are trying to accomplish,’’ Hahn said.

Hahn said he’ll be “active” and would be “mildly disappointed” if he doesn’t convert a deal or two.

“We’re certainly very open-minded. We’ve had a lot of conversations. A lot of teams are in a feeling out period right now, and we’ll see in the coming weeks or days that clubs become a little more aggressive, and it will open up the floodgates for everybody around the league to start getting some things done.”