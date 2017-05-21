White Sox, Holland cruise to third straight victory

SEATTLE – Ricky Renteria wants to win.

Of course he does – who doesn’t?

But in a rebuilding year, when it’s not considered priority No. 1 in the White Sox’ big scheme of things, the manager isn’t totally with the program. He’s totally into winning as many games as he can, even if that means knocking the Sox down in the 2018 draft order.

Renteria believes a winning record is in reach, although that may become a lofty ambition should some of his players get traded in the coming months.

Derek Holland lowered his ERA to 2.47 with eight innings of one-run ball. (Getty Images)

“A winning record for us is a successful season,’’ said Renteria, whose club defeated the Mariners 8-1 at Safeco Field. “And giving ourselves a chance to win on a daily basis.’’

With their third win – all in succession and by a margin of 26-3 — in four games against the Mariners, the Sox (20-22) inched closer to the .500 mark. It came after they got swept by the Angels in Anaheim.

“I don’t underestimate our guys in any way,’’ Renteria said. “You’ve heard us talking about shooting for the stars and let’s see where we fall. Most people try to set a certain expectation, sometimes people lower the bar. I’m not that way. We raise and we’re going to do the best we possibly can to do that and go beyond if we can. I think they go out and play the game that way. I wouldn’t sell them short in any way, shape or form.’’

A night after scoring four runs in the first inning in 16-1 rout of the Mariners, the Sox scored five in the first on Sunday, staking left-hander Derek Holland (4-3, 2.47 ERA) to a comfortable lead. Holland went eight innings, allowing six hits — one a homer by former teammate Nelson Cruz — (20-25) while striking out six and walking two.

Mariners righty Chris Heston, called up from AAA Tacoma to make the start for the pitching-depleted Mariners, walked three before giving up a two-out, two-run single to Yolmer Sanchez in the first. Singles by Tim Anderson, Matt Davidson and Kevan Smith scored three more runs, Anderson’s and Smith’s of the infield variety and Davidson’s a soft liner to right. Sanchez extended his hitting streak to 12, matching a career high. It’s the longest current streak in baseball.

Anderson lofted his fifth homer to left in the third inning to give the Sox a 6-0 lead.

Anderson (3-for-4), Sanchez (1-for-5) and Davidson (2-for-4) each drove in two runs.

Avisail Garcia went 0-for-3 before coming out of the game in the fifth inning. A Sox spokesman said Garcia was not injured, saying the move was a “manager’s decision.”