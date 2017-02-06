White Sox’ Holland rocked for eight runs, KO’d by Tigers in third

Derek Holland throws against the Tigers in the first inning. He would give up eight runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. (AP)

DETROIT — White Sox left-hander Derek Holland, who entered Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a stingy 2.37 ERA, couldn’t finish the third inning and left after allowing eight runs on eight hits including three homers.

Mike Mahtook homered in the second and J.D. Martinez and John Hicks homered in the third. The Tigers got Holland for two runs in the first on RBI doubles by Miguel Cabrera and Martinez, and Cabrera drove in two runs in the second with his second double and 1,000th of his career.

Holland’s ERA jumped to 3.43. He threw 58 pitches.

Michael Ynoa, Holland’s replacement, lasted only two batters, giving up a single to Jose Iglesias and a triple to Dixon Machado. Ynoa left with soreness in his right quad and will be re-evaluated Saturday. He was replaced by Gregory Infante.

Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly into the right-field corner — Avisail Garcia made a nice running catch — for his fourth RBI in three at-bats in the first three innings. Detroit led 10-1 after three innings.

The Sox scored a run in the second on a double by Yolmer Sanchez and a single by Leury Garcia against Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer.