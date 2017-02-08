White Sox honor Jiménez, Peter and López as players of the month

The White Sox honored three Minor League players with Players of the Month awards.

Class A Winston-Salem outfielder Eloy Jiménez and Class AAA Charlotte infielder Jake Peter have been named co-Players of the Month for July for the White Sox. Meanwhile, Charlotte right-hander Reynaldo López has been named Pitcher of the Month.

Jiménez didn’t even play the entire month for the White Sox, yet still managed to receive the monthly accolade. The White Sox acquired him, right-hander Dylan Cease and first baseman Matt Rose from the Cubs in exchange for left-hander José Quintana on July 13.

Ever since the trade, Jiménez has been hot at the plate. He collected a career-high five hits with two doubles, one homer, three RBI and two runs scored on July 23 vs. Salem. Jiménez, who is currently rated by MLB.com as the No. 7 prospect in baseball batted .356 with seven doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored over 17 games in July with the Dash.

Peter also had a successful July. He batted .364 with five doubles, one triple, four home runs, 13 RBI and 21 runs scored over 27 games between Charlotte and Class AA Birmingham in July. He’s hitting .284 over 86 games between the Knights and Barons this season. This is his fourth White Sox monthly honor after he was selected in the seventh round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft.

Lastly, López went 0-1 with a 2.10 ERA (7 ER/30.0 IP), 38 strikeouts over five starts in July for Charlotte. He also recorded two double-digit strikeout games in July. López is rated by MLB.com as the No. 59 prospect in baseball.

