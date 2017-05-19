White Sox in mix for Cuban prospect Robert, who can sign Saturday

SEATTLE – Saturday is the fist day 19-year-old Cuban free agent Luis Robert can sign with a major league team, and the White Sox are one of the top contenders in the sweepstakes for the talented center fielder.

The St. Louis Cardinals are also right there, according to Baseball America, “and I still think there are three or four other teams lurking that will make a run,’’ a veteran major league scout who is familiar with the process said Friday. “The Padres and Astros come to mind immediately.’’

Sox general manager Rick Hahn, who along with vice president Ken Williams, scouted Robert at a private workout in the Dominican Republic recently, said last week the bidding for Robert would be “extremely robust.’’

The Sox, whose approximate $100 million payroll will be shed with contracts expiring for Melky Cabrera ($15 million) and Todd Frazier ($12 million) at the end of this season as well as possible trades of David Robertson (owed $13 million in 2018), Jose Quintana ($8.85 million) and other veterans, have the wherewithal to sign the fast, powerful 6-2 prospect.

Luis Robert

“This will be fun to watch unfold,’’ the scout said. “You can slowly feel the price climbing out of control.’’

Robert, who is expected to sign for at least $20 million and would also cost his new team a luxury tax in the same amount he signs for, will be the last top international talent to sign under the old collective bargaining agreement. The Cubs are among the teams who can’t sign him because they exceeded their international spending pool in 2015-16.