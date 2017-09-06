White Sox, Indians to start 35 minutes late because of rain

CLEVELAND — The start of the White Sox game against the Cleveland Indians Friday at Progressive Field will be delayed until 6:45 p.m. CST by rain. The game was scheduled to begin at 6:10 p.m. CST (Ch. 9, 890-AM).

The grounds crew put the tarp over the infield at 5:35 p.m. but was taking it off at 7:15.

This is the first of a three-game series for the Sox which concludes a road trip that began with a three-game sweep against the Tigers and a 1-2 series against the Rays. The Sox (25-33) own the worst record in the American League after starting 13-10 in April.

Here is manager Rick Renteria’s lineup against the Indians’ Corey Kluber:

Leury Garcia 2B, Melky Cabrera LF, Jose Abreu 1B, Avisail Garcia RF, Todd Frazier 3B, Omar Narvaez C, Tim Anderson SS, Matt Davidson DH, Adam Engel CF, (Miguel Gonzalez P)