White Sox injury report: Carlos Rodon still not close to return

NEW YORK – Carlos Rodon won’t be returning to the White Sox anytime soon.

On the disabled list with upper bicep bursitis since the start of the season, the only throwing Rodon is doing in Arizona is on flat ground.

Once he gets on a mound, general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday, the club will have a better sense for when Rodon will go on a minor league rehab assignment. But who knows when that will be. When Rodon was put on the DL, Hahn indicated Rodon would be throwing off a mound by now.

“It’s unpredictable,’’ Hahn said. “We are responding to symptoms and how he feels and the key is he feels good and he’s making progress.’’

As the days and weeks begin to pass, the possibility of Rodon not pitching until after the All-Star break seems to be a possibility. Hahn said he has no concern, though, about the health of the Sox’ No. 3 overall draft pick in 2014.

“As I’ve said from the start, we are going to take as much time as this needs to do it the right way,’’ Hahn said. “There’s no urgency to rush him back or force the issue at all. Obviously you would prefer things to move along as quickly as possible but we are going to resist any instinct to be impatient and respond to how he’s doing each step of the way.’’

The Sox have survived without the pitcher who rated as their second-best starter behind Jose Quintana going into the season, ranked second in the American League in ERA at 3.01 going into their game Tuesday night against the Yankees. Starters James Shields, Derek Holland, Miguel Gonzalez, Quintana and Dylan Covey had pitched to a combined 4.01 ERA while the bullpen was at an AL best 1.32.

In other injury news:

Right-hander Jake Petricka (lat) is doing exercises, Hahn said, but not throwing yet. “Could still be a while,’’ he said.

*Right-hander Juan Minaya (abdominal tear), on the DL since March 18, is expected to go on rehab assignment next week.

*Center fielder Charlie Tilson (right foot) came out of his walking boot Monday and will begin ramping up load-bearing activity. “No time frame on him to return to games much less return to the big leagues,’’ Hahn said. “But progress.’’

*Catcher Geovany Soto (right elbow), who went on the 10-day DL retroactive to April 12 is throwing without pain.

*Todd Frazier (flu) was feeling better and available to pinch hit Tuesday and could start Wednesday.

*Manager Rick Renteria, who was using crutches because of a bad knee Monday, put them aside Tuesday. He had an MRI, though. “It’s just inflammation,” Renteria said. “I have a little arthritis in there. I had the meniscus removed back in 1977. If I try to do too much sometimes it irritates it.”