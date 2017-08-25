White Sox Jake Burger on adjusting to pro-ball and his 1st cycle

White Sox prospect Jake Burger is taking “adulting” one step at a time.

On the field, Burger, who is the No. 12 prospect in the White Sox farm system, has seemingly made a smooth transition to professional baseball. Off the field, the 6-foot-2, 210 pound third baseman is living with six teammates in a three-bedroom apartment and sleeps on an air mattress in the living room.

“Adjustment hasn’t been too terrible especially on the field.. I think the biggest adjustment has been the off field stuff. You’re setting your own schedule,” Burger said before joking about his new living situation in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

Burger had a whopper of a night on Thursday, hitting his first career cycle in the Kannapolis Intimidators’ 6-5 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The third basemen out of Missouri State, who was selected 11th overall by the White Sox in June, started his cycle hitting a single in the second inning. From there, Burger hit his third home run of the season in the third with one player on and two outs, tripled in the fifth, walked in the seventh and completed the cycle with a double in the bottom of the ninth.

White Sox prospect Jake Burger hit a cycle on Thursday. | Paul Beaty/Associated Press

“I was taken back, and was thinking, ‘Wow, I just did that,'” Burger said in a conference call on Friday. “Not many people get to do that especially on this level. It was good feeling and coach [Jamie] Dismuke came over and got my batting gloves from me and he’s like, ‘Dude congrats. You’re going to cherish this for the rest of my life.”

And Burger wasn’t done there. He laid a successful bunt in the eleventh inning which put the winning run in scoring position. In all, Burger finished the night 5-for-5 with a team-high three RBI.

After the game, Burger tweeted, “That was fun,” accompanied by a gif.

Burger’s super-sized night at the plate comes after he’s struggled for most of August. Before Thursday’s game, the 21-year-old hit .192 (15-for-78) in August after ending July with a .358 batting average in 19 games.

Burger said Thursday night’s game helped restore his confidence that may have vanished during his slump.

“I think it got me back into my approach and my type of swing,” he said. “Having a night like that is awesome. It makes you feel good about the work you put in and it’s definitely a reassuring night.”

