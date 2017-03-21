White Sox James Shields shines with six scoreless innings

SURPRISE, Ariz. — James Shields looked as good as has in a White Sox uniform Tuesday night, pitching six scoreless innings of three-hit ball against the Texas Rangers.

Making his third start of the spring, Shields struck out six, including Shin-Soo Choo, Adrian Beltre and Rougned Odor in order in the fourth. Shields threw a fastball past Choo for strike three and Beltre went to a knee flailing at a slider.

Shields walked one and hit one batter. Shields threw 75 pitches, 49 for strikes.

The 35-year-old veteran is coming off the worst season of his career. Shields was 6-19 with a 5.85 ERA betwen the Padres and Sox in 2016.

Shields has done considerable work this spring on the back fields and in minor league games. His first two Cactus League starts covered 4 2/3 innins with three runs allowed.

Shortstop Tim Anderson celebrated his new contract with an RBI triple in the first off Cole Hamels and a single in the sixth.