White Sox’ Juan Minaya out with abdominal tear

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right-hander Juan Minaya, who was was in the picture for one of two spots that appear to be open with the White Sox, has been sidelined by an abdominal tear.

In 5 2/3 innings this spring, Minaya struck out nine, walked two and gave up two runs for a 3.18 ERA.

The Sox claimed the 26-year-old off waivers from the Astros on June 22. He appeared in 11 games for the Sox, posting a 4.35 ERA over 10 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked five.

Minaya was injured during the Sox game against the Royals Wednesday.

Juan Minaya leans over in pain before leaving in the seventh inning against the Royals in a spring training baseball game Wednesday (AP)

David Robertson, Nate Jones, Jake Petricka, Zach Putnam and left-hander Dan Jennings appear to have spots nailed down in the Sox bullpen. Michael Ynoa (who is out of options), Anthony Swarzak and lefties Cory Leubke and Matt Purke are among the options available to fill out the staff.

The starting rotation will consist of Jose Quintana, Carlos Rodon, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland and James Shields.