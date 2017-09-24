White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon won’t rule out surgery on shoulder

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon told reporters Saturday that he’s confident he won’t begin next season where he started this one — on the disabled list.

Rodon said he’s not overly concerned about his ailing left shoulder, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of having offseason surgery on it, either.

‘‘We’re just trying to get it right, man,’’ Rodon said. ‘‘Still trying to figure everything out and take everything we can and put it all together to get the most information and do what’s best for me and this team.’’

Rodon, who missed the first three months of the season with bursitis in his left biceps, went back on the disabled list Sept. 8 with inflammation in the shoulder. His last start was Sept. 2.

Asked whether surgery was a possibility, Rodon said he couldn’t answer that question.

‘‘We’re still trying to gather information and figure out where we’re going from there,’’ he said. ‘‘The goal is to be ready for next year and healthy through all of next season.’’

Rodon was evaluated two weeks ago, but neither he nor the Sox seem to know what’s wrong with the shoulder. He was scratched minutes before his scheduled start Sept. 8, and the Sox decided to shut him down for the rest of the season.

‘‘They’re still looking at it,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. ‘‘Again, I don’t have any new information to offer you on him.’’

Rodon said he normally begins his offseason training in December, but he even left that open. He shot down any concern that his issues are mechanical, though.

‘‘I think I’m pretty clean mechanically,’’ he said. ‘‘I can’t see that being part of this. The last thing you want to do is change someone’s mechanics that they’ve had their whole lives.’’

One thing is certain: Rodon, 24, remains an important piece of the rebuilding Sox. The third overall pick of the 2014 draft, he is the longest-tenured member of the Sox’ rotation.

‘‘He continues to be a big part of what we believe is the future of the organization,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘Assuming he comes back in a good situation and is healthy and capable of going out and performing, he fits into one of the five guys that are going to be out there for us next season.’’

Avi shows heart

Outfielder Avisail Garcia was honored before the game against the Royals as the Sox’ recipient of the 2017 Heart and Hustle Award.

The award honors one active player from each team who demonstrates passion for the game and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game. One player will be selected as the overall winner Nov. 14.

