White Sox’ Leury Garcia thriving on full-time work

ANAHEIM, Calif. — If Leury Garcia told you all he needed was a chance, well, it would be hard to argue with the White Sox’ every day center fielder.

It took rookie Jacob May’s 2-for-36 start after he won the Opening Day job for Garcia to get a full-time opportunity. The 26-year-old switch-hitting infielder/outfielder made the team as a super utility piece, and the original plan was to have him play two, maybe three games a week in center.

After May was sent to AAA Charlotte May 2, Garcia went hitless for three games but then he embarked on an eight-game hitting streak which he took into the Sox’ game against the Angels Tuesday night. During the streak, Garcia was batting .406 including a two-homer game Friday against the Padres.

Bench coach Joe McEwing, who playfully pinned “Leury Legend” (with a wink and a nod to basketball great Larry Bird) on Garcia a couple years ago, has always liked Garcia’s upbeat and loose demeanor but some, and perhaps McEwing included, at times saw it as too carefree, especially in the area of attention to detail.

Leury Garcia hits an RBI double off Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy on April 25, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

But McEwing is seeing a change.

“He still is (loose),’’ McEwing said, “but the focus from pitch to pitch, where you can’t let down [isn’t happening] where in the past that may have happened. He’s more focused from pitch to pitch both offensively and defensively.’’

And the results have been excellent for Garcia, who was hitting to a .308/.342/.481 hitting line with three homers, six doubles, 14 RBI and an .823 OPS through Monday. Whether we are seeing a player coming into his own after five seasons of bouncing around between the major leagues and minor leagues – his high for games played is 74 for the Sox in 2014 when he batted .166 — or just a temporary flash will be answered in the coming weeks and perhaps months as Garcia figures to hold down center field as long as he’s here.

At his age, he could be part of the Sox plan in the coming years, or he could, if this level of play continues, be traded for a prospect or two for a contending team needing bench help down the stretch.

“I’ve got him as a super utility guy on a contender and a second division regular in center field — or wherever you want to put him, at shortstop or second base,’’ one scout said. “I like him better from the right side …but the little guy can hit one out of the park for you, too.’’

McEwing began to see signs of an emergence late last season, and Garcia carried it over into spring training.

“From Day 1 in spring training when we saw him, and at the end of last year,” McEwing said. “He’s just growing and maturing in so many ways. He’s getting stronger. And there’s the fact he knows he belongs now. He knows he belongs and he’s gotten an opportunity to show it.’’

“Every time he came up he hasn’t been able to go out there on a consistent basis and prove what he can do. Some guys get it at 21 or 22, some get it at 25, 26. You don’t know when that maturity level is going to kick in and the focus of mentally every single day of what I need to help a team win.”