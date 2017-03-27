White Sox living dangerously as spring training winds down

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox have two Cactus League games left after their 5-2 win over the Dodgers Monday at Camelback Ranch, but maybe should head north now.

Tyler Saladino, playing in a minor league game, got hit by a pitch on the left wrist, and Jake Petricka took a line smash off his right (pitching) hand. Saladino’s X-rays were negative. Petricka had his hand wrapped and was going for X-rays after the game, although he didn’t think it was serious.

Carlos Rodon was getting a second opinion from Los Angeles-based Dr. Neal ElAttrache on his left biceps after being scratched from his start Friday. Even with a positive evaluation, “I wouldn’t think we’d try to ramp him up quickly,” manager Rick Renteria said.

He’ll start the season on the DL.

Jake Petricka (AP)

First homers for Frazier, Cabrera

Todd Frazier, who hit 40 homers but only .225 last season, is trying to hit as much as he can to right this spring to help get the average up and wasn’t worried about having no homers before he pulled a changeup against Andrew Istler for his first homer of the spring. “It shows I’m in the right place,’’ he said. Switch-hitters Melky Cabrera and Yolmer Sanchez also homered right-handed, Cabrera’s coming against against lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu. Frazier’s favorite thing about this game, though, was seeing teammates run hard on routine ground balls, and Avisail Garcia grounding to the right side after Frazier doubled, setting up Matt Davidson’s sacrifice fly. “Playing it the right way,’’ he said.

Dutch

Derek Holland gave up two runs in the first, then strung five scoreless innings in his final start of Cactus League. He’ll face the Brewers in an exhibition Saturday (James Shields pitches Friday’s game in Brew Town).

Miguel Gonzalez threw 93 pitches in the game Saladino got hurt in.

On deck

Sox vs. Royals, Surprise, Tuesday, 3:05, Chris Volstad vs. Nathan Karns