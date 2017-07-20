White Sox look to keep ‘winning’ the rebuilding process

The White Sox are rebuilding.

You know this unless you have been living under a baseball rock.

And they are ‘winning’ the rebuild, too, thanks to a transparent plan to build their farm system which cost them their best players in trades.

That farm system has climbed by leaps and bounds and if you don’t know that, it’s no fault of the Sox’ public and media relations force, which launched an effective all-out endeavor last winter to promote the future.

If you got ‘em, flaunt ‘em, and the Sox are doing just that with prospect treasure now glistening with 10 in MLB.com’s top 100, including Yoan Moncada (1), Eloy Jimenez (8) and Michael Kopech (11).

While playing not to win this season, the Sox have won a promotion of the future by:

• Starting 2015 first-round draft pick Carson Fulmer and three pitchers acquired in trades for Chris Sale and Adam Eaton – Lucas Giolito, Kopech and Reynaldo Lopez — in the first week of Cactus League spring training games.

• Broadcast nine AAA Charlotte games on CSN with five more to be televised.

• Created a Sox minor league Player of the Week award.

• Sent team interpreter Billy Russo to Indianapolis when Charlotte played there, opening the communication lines with Moncada and 36th-ranked Reynaldo Lopez. The result of that? A large contingent of media from Chicago made the drove down Interstate 65 to produce hundreds of column inches and sound bytes.

• Being proactive about making Hahn, scouting director Nick Hostetler and others available on local airwaves. Hahn has always made himself available on the air, but the Sox have gone a step further, reaching out to local sports radio with, ‘Rick would be available if you would like to have him on.’ A captivating listen because of the rebuild, they always put him on.

• Arranged for conference calls between prospects and local media, the latest with Dylan Cease, one of the Cubs’ top two prospects acquired in the Jose Quintana trade last week, and Blake Rutherford, who came from the Yankees for Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle Tuesday.

“It’s exciting to be in a system like this one where there are so many talented guys and the potential to do something great is there,’’ Cease said.

With the third-worst record in baseball (38-54), the Sox will record their fifth consecutive losing season and should finish fourth or (most likely) fifth in the five-team AL Central four straight years. Since winning the World Series in 2005, they’ve made the playoffs once, in 2008, and won one game.

A once-disgruntled fan base has embraced the Sox’ new direction, one built on hope and promise for the future even though it also reminds of current management’s past failures to win with pitchers like Sale and Quintana. Fans who were quick to boo poor play last season are showing much more restraint for similar miscues this year and are still showing up. The Sox averaged 21,559 in attendance last season and are averaging 21,327 this year, not much difference despite an even worse record.

The selling of the rebuild is humming along.

“We recognized that as we go through this multiyear transition our fans aren’t just interest in what is happening at the major league level each night,’’ said Scott Reifert, Sox senior vice president for communications, “ but they are also invested in following the development of players in our minor league system. Last winter we tried to identify and expand on creative ways to work with our players and each of affiliates to highlight the achievements of our standout minor leagues, and we think it has been an initiative that benefits the organization and hopefully is a lot of fun for fans.’’

Moncada’s Sox debut againt the Dodgers Wednesday night sold an additional 5,000 tickets, the Sox said, and garnered their highest TV audience of the season. They lost 9-1.

Almost everyone seems to be all in.

“Every night there are multiple stories to share,’’ Reifert said. “Sox fans win because they can begin to connect with these players and personalities before they arrive in the big leagues.’’

