White Sox make first roster cuts

White Sox catcher Zack Collins signs autographs at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox announced five roster moves Friday, reassigning catcher Zack Collins, right-hander Spencer Adams, left-handers Brian Clark and David Holmberg and outfielder Courtney Hawkins to minor league camp.

Collins was the team’s top pick (No. 10 overall) in the 2016 draft.

The Sox have 54 players remaining in major-league camp: 29 pitchers, five catchers, 12 infielders and eight outfielders.