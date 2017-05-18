White Sox, Mariners playing home run derby

SEATTLE – For eight innings Thursday, the White Sox and Mariners played to a draw in a game of home run derby.

Jarrod Dyson hit his second home run, and Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a three-run homer against Dylan Covey for the Mariners.

For the Sox, Matt Davidson hit his seventh homer against reliever Casey Lawrence in the seventh inning with Tim Anderson (double) on base and Todd Frazier and Anderson hit back-to-back round-trippers in the eighth to tie the score at 4-4.

The Sox were trying to avoid losing for the fourth time in as many games on their 10-game road trip and for the 10th time in the last 12 games overall.

Matt Davidson, right, makes a golf-swing motion as he celebrates with Derek Holland and teammates in the dugout after he hit a two-run home run to score Tim Anderson in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) ORG XMIT: OTK

The Sox had lost six straight on the road.

Right-hander Dylan Covey (0-3, 7.64 ERA) made his seventh start without getting a win, allowing four runs on five hits including the pair of homers. Covey walked three and struck out one.

Leury Garcia left the game in the fifth inning after getting hit with a pitch on the right elbow from Mariners starter Sam Gaviglio, who pitched five scoreless innings.