White Sox’ Moncada: ‘I know good results are going to come’

Yoan Moncada took a .189/.330/.358 batting line into his 29th game following his call-up from Class AAA Charlotte on July 19, which, for the No. 1 prospect in baseball who has 135 plate appearances, doesn’t look so good. But Moncada’s performance hasn’t reached a “worrisome” stage just yet.

That said, there are top prospects in baseball – the Red Sox’ 20-year-old third baseman Rafael Devers, to name one – who are getting it done right out of the gate. Devers, 20, who like Moncada cut his teeth in the Red Sox farm system, has fueled a Red Sox postseason push with a .315/.378/.629/ hitting line and eight homers and 16 RBI in 23 games since he was called up July 24.

Moncada, the centerpiece in the Chris Sale trade, has demonstrated a good eye for the strike zone and has walked 18 times. He has also struggled with breaking balls and changeups, striking out 42 times.

But he remains confident in his ability and talent, which are considerable.

Yoan Moncada is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Getty Images)

“I haven’t done too many adjustments,’’ he said Wednesday through interpreter Billy Russo. “I’ve just been sticking with my routine. I know that good results are going to come. It’s just a part of the process. Sometimes you’re tested to see how tough you are, and then you have to keep doing what you’re supposed to do.”

Moncada knows the numbers aren’t pretty but he seems to be taking it in stride.

“Right now, I’m not concerned with results,’’ he said. “It’s a learning process, and I’m taking this last weeks of the season like a learning process.’’

Hitting coach Todd Steverson there’s no better way for Moncada to learn that “at the highest level.’’

“Obviously his plate discipline is big for me,’’ Steverson said. “He’s still trying to pull himself around in terms of timing and understanding how they’re pitching him up here. But overall the way that he’s been able to get on base still without really being on his best swinging, is pretty positive for him.”

Manager Rick Renteria likes the way Moncada works. He cited his focus on every pitch in batting practice Tuesday and because of it, wasn’t surprised to see him double in each of his first two at-bats.

“Now he got a couple fastballs up, hittable zones, but he took advantage of it,’’ Renteria said. “If he were starting to miss those pitches I would be a little more concerned.’’

This and that

Right-hander Alex Hansen, the Sox second-round pick in 2016 and the organization’s No. 8-ranked prospect, leads the minor leagues with 174 strikeouts over 131 innings between Class A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem. Hansen is 11-8 with a 2.68 ERA in 24 starts.

*Corner outfielder Eloy Jimenez, 20, was hitting .345/.387/.552 in eight games

with Class AA Birmingham. He batted .345/.410/.682 with eight homers in 29 games with Winston-Salem after the Sox acquired him from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade.

*Lucas Giolito, who gave up four runs on three homers over six innings in his Sox debut Tuesday, will start Sunday against the Tigers. Miguel Gonzalez starts the series opener Friday, followed by Carlos Rodon on Saturday.